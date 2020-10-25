Valdemar A. Ruiz, Age 73, of Midland Texas passed away on October 18th. He was born in Foresville, TX on December 23, 1946. In May 1967, he married Olga Gonzales in Midland, Tx. HE is survived by his wife, 5 children, Baltimore Ruiz, Moses Ruiz, Beatrice Ruiz, Esmeralda Garcia, and Debra Deleon. He had 9 Grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Mr. Valdemar Ruiz is also survived by his 1 brother Genaro Villarreal and his 4 sisters, Nora Hernandez, Aurora Catano, Anita Hernandez, Maragitia Villarreal He was preceded in death by his Father Matias Ruiz Jr, Mother Trinidad A Villarreal, 2 brothers, Theodore Ruiz, Fidel Ruiz and 3 sisters, Trinidad Ruiz, Lupe Suchil, Victoria Garcia Memorial/Funeral arrangements will be private.



