Valentin Moreno, 56, of Houston, TX passed away on Thursday morning of March 05, 2020. Valentin was born on May 21, 1963 to Armando and Concepcion Moreno in Manuel Benavides (San Carlos) Chihuahua, Mexico. Valentin learned his first trade at the young age of 16. Pancho was his first boss who taught him how to lay brick in Midland, Texas. He moved to Houston in 1990 and succeeded to owning his very own business called Morenos Masonry. Over the years Valentin worked in various professions to provide for his family but his favorite profession was being a bricklayer. Valentin was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He always spoiled his family and gave them what they wanted as he would always say he wanted them to have everything he didn't have growing up. He loved his family very much and enjoyed traveling to Midland, Texas to visit and spend quality time with his family. Valentin loved to dance, play baseball, and watch all sports during his time off. He loved to be photographed and to help his loved ones in need. Valentin was loving, caring, and good-humored with a big heart. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Valentin is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Alex; his daughter Nancy; his son-in-law Trey; his mother Concepcion; his brothers Rene, Jose Antonio, Armando Jr; his sisters Argelia, Evangelina; his grandchildren Javia, Antonio, Jovanni, Jett; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Armando Moreno. A Memorial Service will be held at the Heavenly Gate Funeral Home located at 405 N. Terrell Street in Midland, Texas on Monday March 8th from 1pm to 9pm with a brief service talk that will be given from 7pm to 7:30pm; all are welcome. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

