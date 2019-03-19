Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vallene Cain. View Sign

Vallene Cain, 76, of Stanton, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Stanton with Rev. David Harp, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. She was born July 24, 1942 in Levelland, Texas, the 10th child of D. P. and Annie Wilkerson. Vallene married Herman "Butch" Cain August 1, 1990 in Monahans, Texas. Vallene worked as a cosmetology instructor for Big Spring ISD for many years and had worked at Cap Rock Electric for 10 years. She was a proud cancer survivor. Survivors include her husband, Butch Cain of Stanton; three children, Jay Turney and wife, Amy of Phoenix, AZ, Wayne Cain and Brian Cain and wife, Brandi all of Midland; three grandchildren, Blake Cain and Brady Cain both of Midland and Jason Turney of Phoenix, AZ; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Cain of Midland; one sister, Lavada Thornton of Dumas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and five sisters. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at

Vallene Cain, 76, of Stanton, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Stanton with Rev. David Harp, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. She was born July 24, 1942 in Levelland, Texas, the 10th child of D. P. and Annie Wilkerson. Vallene married Herman "Butch" Cain August 1, 1990 in Monahans, Texas. Vallene worked as a cosmetology instructor for Big Spring ISD for many years and had worked at Cap Rock Electric for 10 years. She was a proud cancer survivor. Survivors include her husband, Butch Cain of Stanton; three children, Jay Turney and wife, Amy of Phoenix, AZ, Wayne Cain and Brian Cain and wife, Brandi all of Midland; three grandchildren, Blake Cain and Brady Cain both of Midland and Jason Turney of Phoenix, AZ; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Cain of Midland; one sister, Lavada Thornton of Dumas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and five sisters. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.