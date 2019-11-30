Vanessa Ann Franco, 36 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her parents; father, Miguel Viscaino and her mother, Oralia Franco; step-father, Jesus David Arenivas Jr.; her grandmother, Ysidra Valdez; one brother and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019