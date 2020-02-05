Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Nancy Caswell. View Sign Service Information Johnson's Funeral Home 435 West Beauregard San Angelo , TX 76903 (325)-655-3113 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Johnson's Funeral Home 435 West Beauregard San Angelo , TX 76903 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Eden Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

After a brief illness in San Angelo, Texas, Velma Nancy Caswell joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 2, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff of Shannon Medical Center, Meadow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Hospice of San Angelo for their unlimited compassion and uplifting spirit. Nancy was born July 27, 1934 in Concho County, Texas to Cefus Zebedee Caswell and Esther Cason Caswell. She was the youngest of six siblings. Her brothers William Caswell and CZ Caswell, and sisters Maxine Winters, Gena V Caswell, and June Thorp all preceded her in death. After graduating from Paint Rock High School in Paint Rock, Texas, she continued her education at San Angelo College. Nancy graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas . Later she received her Masters of Education from Texas State University of San Marcos. She went on to teach in the Texas Public School System for 36 years, one year in Grape Creek, Texas, one year in Wall, Texas and 34 years in Midland Public Schools. Upon her retirement from teaching, Nancy moved to San Angelo, Texas to be closer to her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, needle work and cooking, but most of all, cheering on her Longhorns and Cowboys. Nancy attended First Baptist Church of San Angelo and was a faithful member. She and her Sunday School ladies would frequently gather for a weekly breakfast club at T-Bears Cafe. Nancy was a friend to all animals and rescued many special pets. The animals knew they had found their forever home when they walked through Nancy's door. Between her students, nieces and nephews, Nancy was forever a teacher. She dedicated her life to helping and teaching others. Having never married, family was everything to Nancy and she was truly the matriarch. She would put her own needs aside to help her family and friends. Nancy was classy and forever timeless. Nancy is survived by her eldest sister, Ruth Woodland of San Angelo, Texas, who currently resides in Big Lake, Texas. She is also survived by four nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will occur at Johnson's Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 6th 2020. A graveside service will occur at Eden Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 7th 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of San Angelo, San Angelo Paws or a . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

