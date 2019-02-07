Vera M. Herbert, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 at her home in Midland, Texas. Vera was born on May 25, 1925 to Judge William Frank McCormack and Minnie Lee McCormack in Marshfield, Missouri. Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Herbert, Sr., as well as her parents and 8 brothers. She is survived by her son, Fred Herbert, Jr.; daughter, Sharon Ziegler and son-in-law, Jay Ziegler of Midland; granddaughters, Audrey Smith and Christina Callard and great-grandsons, Joseph, Ezekiel, Seth; sister, Belva Chaney. Vera enjoyed time with her family and friends. She was an active member St. Lukes Methodist Church, Red Hats and the Newcomers Club of Midland. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Methodist Church. Burial will be at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.ellisfunerals.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019