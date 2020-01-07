Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Willis Jones. View Sign Service Information Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-332-0991 Visitation 12:00 PM Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 View Map Interment Following Services Sunset Memorial Gardens Odessa , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Vera Willis Jones went to be with her lord and savior January 4, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 89. Vera is survived by her 3 children; son Calvin Jones and wife Sandi, daughter Rhonda Burns and husband Kenny, and son Beau Jones all of Midland; sisters Billie Lasater of Jacksonville Florida and Pat Maples of Austin; 6 grandchildren, Kenneth "Trey" Burns III, Brittany Burns, Ba'Leigh Burns, Grayson Jones, Ayden Jones and Bella Jones all of Midland. She is preceded in death by husband Richard Neil Jones of Odessa, father Claudius Willis and mother Jewell Willis both of Graham, step mother Grace Willis of Graham, brother Kenneth Willis of Seminole, and sister Doris Cervenka of Port Lavaca. Vera was born on November 20, 1930 in Graham, Texas to the late William Claudius and Jewell Willis. She graduated from Graham High School in 1948. After high school, she attended business school in Fort Worth. She returned to Graham where she met the love of her life. She married Richard Jones in 1950. Vera and Richard lived throughout Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas following the oilfield. They settled in Odessa in 1956, where they lovingly raised their three children. Vera was a member of Westover Baptist Church in Odessa. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to watch her grandchildren participate and perform in their various arts and sports. As a grandmother she always had great advice for situations and how to handle them. She was an expert seamstress, always ready to make costumes for her grandchildren. Her creativity was always helpful on school projects. She was an excellent baker, known for her banana nut bread. Sweet as sugar and tough as nails, she could keep up with the best of them: driving a combine at 11, barrel racing, and wrangling the wildest of goats. Known for her sense of humor and contagious kindness, she lived her life selflessly, never hesitating to help others. She was so full of love and very loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be January 8th, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 2:00 at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa. Internment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa following the funeral services. Dr. Jimmy Braswell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vera's life. Condolences can be sent to

The family would like to thank caregivers Kathleen Alexander and Charleen Campbell and hospital staff for their care and dedication. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020

