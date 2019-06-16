Verna McDuffie of Midland, Texas was welcomed home to Heaven Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A celebration of this loving woman and her life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Christian Fellowship, 1024 Andrews Hwy #E, Midland, TX 79701. Verna was born July 28, 1959 in Midland, Texas to Virgil and Joann McKeehan. She was a proud mother who devoted her life to her children. She loved to cook, laugh and meet new people. She was an avid lover of hats and puppy dogs. Most of all, she loved Jesus. She had a special heart that allowed His love to shine through her and touch the hearts of everyone around her. Verna leaves behind three children, Fred Bostwick, Cynthia Craig and Michelle McDuffie; two sisters, Dorothy Horrell and Carol Moxley, and their families. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas 79705. If you would like to make a donation, please tribute it in memory of Verna at https://phassociation.org/donate Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 16, 2019