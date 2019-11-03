Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernell Higginbotham Johnson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church Chapel Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Vernell Higginbotham Johnson was born April 20, 1932 in Whiteflat, Texas. She grew up a pastor's daughter along with 4 brothers and 1 sister, all who preceded her in death. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1950. Shortly thereafter she met James R. (Jim) Johnson, of Lubbock, and they married on August 4, 1951. A week after their wedding, Jim was deployed to Japan where he was stationed for two years during the Korean conflict. Shortly after his return they moved to Snyder, Texas, where he went to work for an oil field service company. Along with a new job came the news that they were expecting their first child. Unfortunately, though, in September of 1954 Jim was critically injured in an oil field accident and their lives changed forever. Although doctors held out little hope for her husband's survival, Vernell's faith and that of both families sustained them over the nine months of hospitalization and rehabilitation. In 1955 when Jim was able to return to work, they moved to Midland, Texas, where they would live out most of the rest of their lives. Vernell spent her time caring for the needs of her husband who suffered from severe permanent disabilities from his injuries and a growing family of two children-Jim and Linda. At the age of 22, Vernell became a caregiver, mother, and household manager. If there is a phrase that describes her, it is "selfless servant." Her life was filled with many loves-her heavenly Father, her husband, children, her extended family, the church, family pets, gardening, bridge, "42," and perhaps most passionately, her grandkids. Occasionally she worked outside the home doing various jobs, but the one she enjoyed the most was serving as the receptionist at First Baptist Church in Midland. She loved the pastors and staff she served and had a conscious awareness that she was representing her Savior as she interacted with members of the church and the community. Vernell's life was enriched by two things in particular. She had life-long friendships formed around the bridge table and they played and shared life together for over fifty years. And, her grandchildren. She loved them, played with them, taught them, and provided many anecdotal stories for which she will be long remembered. Vernell was preceded in death by her loving and eternally grateful husband and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Robin Johnson, of McKinney, TX; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Chris Whigham of Midland; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Bethanne Johnson of State College, PA, Tyler Johnson of San Jose, CA, Brady Johnson of Austin, TX, Natalie and Kris Lewis of Denver, CO, Abbey Whigham of Midland, Christian Whigham of Lubbock, TX, Maddie Whigham of Midland, and three great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Judy Crockett of Houston, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in her honor November 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Vernell Higginbotham Johnson was born April 20, 1932 in Whiteflat, Texas. She grew up a pastor's daughter along with 4 brothers and 1 sister, all who preceded her in death. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1950. Shortly thereafter she met James R. (Jim) Johnson, of Lubbock, and they married on August 4, 1951. A week after their wedding, Jim was deployed to Japan where he was stationed for two years during the Korean conflict. Shortly after his return they moved to Snyder, Texas, where he went to work for an oil field service company. Along with a new job came the news that they were expecting their first child. Unfortunately, though, in September of 1954 Jim was critically injured in an oil field accident and their lives changed forever. Although doctors held out little hope for her husband's survival, Vernell's faith and that of both families sustained them over the nine months of hospitalization and rehabilitation. In 1955 when Jim was able to return to work, they moved to Midland, Texas, where they would live out most of the rest of their lives. Vernell spent her time caring for the needs of her husband who suffered from severe permanent disabilities from his injuries and a growing family of two children-Jim and Linda. At the age of 22, Vernell became a caregiver, mother, and household manager. If there is a phrase that describes her, it is "selfless servant." Her life was filled with many loves-her heavenly Father, her husband, children, her extended family, the church, family pets, gardening, bridge, "42," and perhaps most passionately, her grandkids. Occasionally she worked outside the home doing various jobs, but the one she enjoyed the most was serving as the receptionist at First Baptist Church in Midland. She loved the pastors and staff she served and had a conscious awareness that she was representing her Savior as she interacted with members of the church and the community. Vernell's life was enriched by two things in particular. She had life-long friendships formed around the bridge table and they played and shared life together for over fifty years. And, her grandchildren. She loved them, played with them, taught them, and provided many anecdotal stories for which she will be long remembered. Vernell was preceded in death by her loving and eternally grateful husband and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Robin Johnson, of McKinney, TX; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Chris Whigham of Midland; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Bethanne Johnson of State College, PA, Tyler Johnson of San Jose, CA, Brady Johnson of Austin, TX, Natalie and Kris Lewis of Denver, CO, Abbey Whigham of Midland, Christian Whigham of Lubbock, TX, Maddie Whigham of Midland, and three great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Judy Crockett of Houston, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in her honor November 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close