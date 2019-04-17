Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Chandler. View Sign

Vernon Chandler, age 96, of Midland, Texas peacefully passed away in his home Saturday, April13. He was born in Busby, Texas in 1923, and raised outside of Stanton, Texas on his family's farm. He was drafted into the army during WWII, and spent 4 years in the South Pacific. While there, he was on numerous landings, and received the Bronze Star for Valor for his work in the 112th Calvary Division, 37th Ordinance Company. After the war, he came home and attended San Angelo Junior College, where he met and married Naomi, his wife of 70 years. From there, they went to Hardin-Simmons College where he received two degrees. The first was a B.A. in Bible, and the second was a B.A. in History. Vernon farmed cotton in Midland County for over 50 years. He was very active in Texas Farmers Union and a member of the District Soil Conservation Board for many years. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Midland. His favorite things to do were working with his cows, going to farm and cow auctions, and driving all of the backroads surrounding his farm. Vernon is survived by his wife Naomi Chandler; daughter Tracie Chandler; three sons: Brian Chandler, Kyle Chandler, and Jimmy Chandler; two brothers: Norman Chandler and Ivan Wayne Chandler; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Aaron Albert Chandler and Georgia Mae Chandler, and his sister Vesta Mae Piccolo. We want to give a very special "Thank you" to Jenn's Loving Caregivers for making the last two years of his life much easier, and to Hospice of Midland for helping in the final months of his life. Visitation will be at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, in Midland, from 1:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The funeral will be a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park, in Midland, at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

