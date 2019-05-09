Vernon Lee Cox, 87 of Stanton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery with Corky Blocker and Kendal Tomlinson officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home. Vernon is survived by his sons, Vernon Lawrence Cox and Billy Don Cox; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Roy Cox, Carolyn and Nina Faye Thompson; and many nieces and nephews as well. Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Aneta Overby Cox; his only daughter, Vickie Ann Klein; one brother, ; his mother, Pearl Cox; his father, Troy Cox; and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 9, 2019