Veronica Carrasco of Midland, passed away March 9, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include her mother Eduvijes Ortiz; husband, Aron Carrasco; sons, Jesus Carrasco, Luis Carrasco, Francisco Carrasco; two sisters, 2 brothers and 1 grandchild.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019