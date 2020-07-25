1/
Vicki Ann Crawford
Vicki Ann Crawford passed away on July 11, 2020 after a short illness. Vicki was born on August 7, 1956 to Ralph and Annetta Arnett and was married to Carlton Crawford. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Kerry. She is survived by her brothers Allen, Kevin, Eric, and Garry and her sister Bonnie. Vicki was a kind hearted person who always saw the best in people and forgave easily. She was willing to give her time and efforts to helping others and was always there for her family and friends. Vicki was quick to smile and tried to always see the bright side of things. Vicki loved arts and crafts and spending time with people. Services have been scheduled for 10 am on August 1, 2020 at West Kentucky Baptist Church, 1507 West Kentucky Avenue, in Midland.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
my friend is with God now , i ll see her soon.
glenda box dempsey
Friend
