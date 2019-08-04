Vickie Mathes, 75, of Midland passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Midland. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service is 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Porterfield officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Vickie was born May 15, 1944 to James Everitt Bostick and Tommie Lewis Bostick. She married James Mathes on May 12, 1968. Vickie was a RN and she had a loving and caring heart for her patients. Vickie is survived by her brother Thomas Bostick of Onalaska, Texas; sister Lucy Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia; nephews M.E. "Junior" Mathes and Joe Mathes both of Midland; brother-in-law M.E. Mathes of Midland; numerous nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Mathes; daughter Theresa Mathes; son James Mathes; sister Francis Diffie; brothers James Bostick and Freddy Bostick. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019