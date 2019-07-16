Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Manuel Pando. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Victor Manuel Pando, loving father, brother and friend, passed away at age 57 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX. Victor was born on July 28, 1961 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua to Jose and Francisca (Sotelo) Pando. He was the first born, the leader of the pack. He lived up to be the protector and guide for the rest of his siblings. He was a hardworking and responsible provider for his family. After many years of hard work, he was able to start his own Roustabout company, and worked it tirelessly and selflessly until his last day. Victor had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, eating, cooking, and just spending time with his brothers and sisters. His jokes were the best entertainment. He is survived by his daughter, Bernice; 5 brothers, Abelardo, Obidio, Guillermo, Hugo, and Ever; 4 sisters, Paula, Norma, Maritza and Yuliana; and 31 nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Victor touched are invited to reminisce, grieve, and support each other at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N Terrell, Midland. For viewing; Monday, July 15, 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cherry Lane Church of Christ, 1501 Cherry Ln., Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6800 TX-349, Midland. Pallbearers will be Servando Reyes Jr., Eduardo Gabaldon Jr., Josue Reyes, Edgar Pando, Guillermo Pando Jr., Jason Pando, Isaac Reyes, and Obidio Pando. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all family and friends of Mr. Victor Pando. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

