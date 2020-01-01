Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria (Toya) Moncrief. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Victoria (Toya) Moncrief passed away December 27, 2019, in her home at the age of 86. She was born July 1, 1933, in Chicago, IL, daughter of James and Victoria Chapple. She grew up in Midland, Texas, where her father moved to practice medicine. She graduated from Midland High School, after being elected CATOICO (Cattle, Oil, and Cotton) Queen. She attended Stanford University for 3 years. Then she met the love of her life, Charley Moncrief, one summer between college semesters, and they married in 1954. She had two children, raising them in Midland Texas, while Charley worked in the oil industry, eventually for Ortloff Engineering. They moved from Midland to live near their daughter in Fort Collins, CO, in 2011. She is survived by her husband, Charles Ray, her daughter, Lisa Mitchell with husband Tom, her son, Chuck Moncrief with his wife Firouzeh, grandchildren Rebecca and Ben Mitchell, and Bobby and Nima Moncrief. She is remembered as a loving wife and mother, who devoted her life to her family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at

