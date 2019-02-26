Victoria Portillo Quintana, 82 of Midland, Texas passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N Big Spring St, Midland TX. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday February 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by three sons, Salomon Quintana Jr., Jesus Quintana and Arturo Quintana; two daughters, Manuela Valenzuela and Lupe Olivas; and two brothers.
