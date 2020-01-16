Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vida Angel Pinkston. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Vida Angel Pinkston was born December 3, 1924 in Courtney, Texas and passed away on January 13, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Vida was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the WMU. Vida went on many mission trips with her church family in Stanton, Texas. She taught VBS for missionary children and helped build and refurbish foreign churches. Vida loved her Lord. Vida graduated Salutatorian of Courtney High School in 1941. She ended her working career as a Senior Auditor for Texas Utilities. Vida was preceded in death by her parents, Almond and Alice Angel; her sisters, Loreta McReynolds and Billie Pinkerton; and the love of her life, husband Bill N. Pinkston. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Suberbielle and son-in-law, Jay; her daughter Janis Poindexter; and son Pat Pinkston and daughter-in-law, Carol; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and first cousins. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 17th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Stanton, Texas at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 18th. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The or First Baptist Church in Stanton, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Vida Angel Pinkston was born December 3, 1924 in Courtney, Texas and passed away on January 13, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Vida was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the WMU. Vida went on many mission trips with her church family in Stanton, Texas. She taught VBS for missionary children and helped build and refurbish foreign churches. Vida loved her Lord. Vida graduated Salutatorian of Courtney High School in 1941. She ended her working career as a Senior Auditor for Texas Utilities. Vida was preceded in death by her parents, Almond and Alice Angel; her sisters, Loreta McReynolds and Billie Pinkerton; and the love of her life, husband Bill N. Pinkston. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Suberbielle and son-in-law, Jay; her daughter Janis Poindexter; and son Pat Pinkston and daughter-in-law, Carol; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and first cousins. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 17th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Stanton, Texas at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 18th. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The or First Baptist Church in Stanton, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.