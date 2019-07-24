Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vince Lynskey. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Vince Lynskey went to be with our Father in Heaven on July 19, 2019. He was born August 14, 1970 in Harbor City, CA to Marilyn and Bruce Lynskey. He graduated from Midland High and went into the Army. He served his country during Desert Storm from March 1990-November 1991. Upon returning to Midland he had various jobs including Builders and Homeowners where he stayed many years. He went on to be a truck driver and ended up owning his own company, Lynskey Hotshot LLC. He loved riding a motorcycle, playing gin, shooting a game of pool or just hanging with the buds. He married Wendy Bujnoch Lynskey on April 30, 2005 and they moved to Greenwood where he lived until his death. He is survived by his wife Wendy, son Scott Bujnoch, his mother Marilyn Lynskey, brother Tomas and wife Selina, sister Leah and husband Tommy. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father Bruce. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Wendy's office Senior Life Midland in memory of Vince or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

