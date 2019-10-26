Vincent Taylor Delk, age 48, Odessa, TX passed away October 21, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1971 in Ft. Worth, TX, to Victor Silas and Judy Taylor Delk. His family later moved to Sunset, TX, where he graduated from Eastern High School in 1989. He enjoyed his livelihood as a mechanic and was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Judy Taylor Delk, of Butler, OK, daughter, Justine Pierce Compton of Arlington, TX, sister, Tina Marie Delk-Beadles of Ft. Worth, TX, her husband Jody Beadles of Big Sandy, TX, nephew, Nicholas Dale Beadles of Big Sandy, TX, aunts & uncles, Adam and Ann Praisnar of Midland, TX, Forest and Cathy Taylor of Decatur, TX and two dear friends, Laurie Ann DeBoggio and Leon Fisher of Odessa, TX, along with many other friends. A private ceremony to celebrate his life will at a later date.

