Virginia Borland was born July 17, 1923 to W.O. and Sally Spillers in Hamlin, Texas. Virginia died peacefully on July 9, 2019 while in Vitas Hospice care. Virginia was raised in Sweetwater, Texas where she met & married Clarence Ray Borland of Wastella, Texas. They moved to Midland in 1950 where Virginia worked for J.C. Penny and the Midland Independent School District. Virginia was the last surviving charter member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Midland. She was an active member of St. Mark's before she moved to Garland, Texas to be near her children. Virginia was active in her community service and ministry with her work at Casa De Amigos and Meals on Wheels. She routinely visited the home bound and those in the hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ray Borland, father W.O. Spillers, mother Sally Spillers, brother, W.O. Spillers Jr., sister Mary Alice Connell and brother Jack Spillers. She is survived by her daughter Sharlene Schlesinger of Rowlett, Texas and the late Randy Schlesinger, son Curtis Borland and wife Barbara of Bedford, Texas, grand-daughter Sara Rae Schlesinger and her husband Otsmar Villarroel of Waco, Texas, her great grand-daughter Miranda Rae and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends and family the evening of July 12 from 6:00 - 8:00 at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Funeral Services will be at St. Mark's United Methodist Church ( on July 13at 10:00 a.m. with internment following at Rest Haven Cemetery. Lunch for the family will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Midland, 1701 Main Street, Midland, Texas 79701.

