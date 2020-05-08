Virginia Carter
Virginia Carter, 89, of Midland passed away May 5, 2020. A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The service will be live streamed from the link at www.npwelch.com. Survivors include daughters, Diane Upchurch and Debi Helwig.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2020.
