Virginia Carter went home to see Jesus on May 5, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1930, to Horace and Emma Mae Orr in Lockney, Texas, and was the youngest of seven children. Virginia married the love of her life and the only boy she ever dated, Gene Carter, on June 1, 1947. They were blessed with over 72 years of devotion and love. After graduating from Graham High School in 1947, she was a homemaker and spent years raising her two girls before reentering the workforce in 1961 for the Texas Highway Department. After moving to Midland, she worked in the oil industry as a production clerk and tax analyst for 35 years. She retired from her last employer, Parker and Parsley, in 1995. Virginia was a follower of Christ and an active member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed worshiping with other believers as well as four generations of family members. Despite a struggle with dementia, Virginia never lost her ability to pray, and she always exhibited her love of the Lord to everyone in her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, by 95 days. She is survived by daughter Diane Upchurch and husband, Gary, of Midland; daughter Debi Helwig and husband, Bill, of Denver City; granddaughter Stacey Callaway and husband, Cory, of Midland; grandson Brandon Howard of Keller, Texas; grandson Jeremy Upchurch and wife, Sarah, of North Richland Hills, Texas. Faith, Carter, Ben, Margaret, Ross, Sydney, and Macy, her seven great-grandchildren, knew and loved their Memaw. The family would like to express their appreciation to Legacy Ranch Memory Care for their loving attention during the last three months, especially during the quarantine when family visitation was not available. A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Consistent with the actions of churches and places of worship across the state, social distancing practices will be in effect. People are welcome to wear masks and other protective gear. The service will also be live streamed from the link at www.npwelch.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church, 2104 W. Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
1:00 - 9:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
MAY
11
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
