Virginia Cups, 79, of Gardendale, passed away March 11, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was born December 20th, 1939 to the late Charlie and Sylvia Farmer. A viewing will be held Friday, March 15, from 10-8 at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 3 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home, with Terry Easley officiating. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Cremator
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019