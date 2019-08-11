Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dealey Jones Maples Underwood. View Sign Service Information Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 (512)-452-8811 Send Flowers Notice

Ginger, as she was known by all, was born in Santa Monica, California, where her father was a set designer in the film industry. She was the child of Thomas J. Jones and Ethel Dealey Jones. Ethel was the daughter of Sam D. Dealey and Virgie Downing Dealey of Dallas, Texas. In 1932, after the death of her father Ginger moved to live with the family in Dallas on a high hill overlooking the City of Dallas. At night the downtown lights shone through the trees from her bedroom window creating what she considered to be a gift from above, "A Christmas Tree 365 days a year!" On the west side of this huge hill was the Wee Saint Andrews miniature golf course that the family owned and operated. Ginger married James William Maples just before World War II where James was a pilot and again during the Korean Conflict. James studied at SMU and later became a Realtor and real estate appraiser. Ginger was active in the Dallas Realtors Wives' organization. The couple raised their children on acreage in DeSoto, Texas, and traveled the world until James surrendered to cancer June 1, 1983. Years later Ginger was fortunate to meet and marry James Alden Underwood, a retired west Texas oilman on July 21, 1996. She remained in Midland until Jim's passing when she moved to Georgetown, Texas in June of 2015. Unfortunately, she was also preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Alice Maples Blake Hedges and her grandson Matthew Christopher Maples. Lastly she is survived by her son William B. Maples of Georgetown, his daughter Megan Maples Copeland of Round Rock, Texas and Megan's three children Ella, Olivia and Eli. As well as, grandsons James Edward Blake and Thomas Dealey Blake and the great granddaughters Samantha, Josephine and Leah. To family and friends: Miss us, but don't grieve for us. Few People live such good lives and are so blessed to have had two loving mates. Needless to say, we enjoyed growing old together. In lieu of flowers a donation the American Leukemia Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

