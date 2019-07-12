Virginia was a wonderful and fun loving; wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family adored her! She had an infectious smile and never met a stranger. She was born in Dallas Texas and graduated from Sunset High School and married her high school sweetheart, Kenlock (Ken) Folmar, at the age of 17. She loved decorating her home with beautiful bright colors, not only inside, but outside in her gardens. For many years Virginia enjoyed volunteering as a "Pink Lady" at Midland Memorial Hospital. One of her other favorite activities was singing in the choir at the Memorial Christian Church of Midland, Texas. She was the perfect example of a faithful wife and mom and proved it by supporting Ken's love for camping on their summer vacations. She was a true cat lover and had a knack for giving her cats names that fit their personalities perfectly! She now joins her late husband, Ken and grandson, Taylor in her heavenly home. She leaves behind her children, son, Kenny (Kirsten), daughter, Laura (David), grandchildren, Chandler (Natalie), Abby (Chanz), Rachel (Drew) and great grandchildren, Aspen, Ayden, and Vivienne. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Yantis Cemetery in Hopkins County, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 12, 2019