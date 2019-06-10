Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Virginia Louise Frazier, 85, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Virginia was born on April 5, 1934 to Beatrice and Gilbert Webb in Jean, TX. She married Robert Frazier in Comanche, TX on May 23, 1963 with her father, Gilbert, performing the ceremony. Virginia was the oldest of 5 children and helped her mom with her younger siblings especially when Gilbert was overseas during World War II. She loved sports and talked about playing volleyball and basketball in high school. She even played church league volleyball until age 65. Virginia worked as a nurse at hospitals in Ft. Worth, Graham, Comanche, and Midland. She retired from nursing in 1991 after 10 years of working for Dr. Jesse Coleman in Midland. Virginia loved to attend church and served in several leadership roles over the years such as Church Clerk, VBS coordinator, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and even organized church aerobics classes. She liked to garden and trained their pet donkey to carry her buckets for her. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. Each Christmas she would crochet potholders, kitchen towels, and decorate handbags and t-shirts for the ladies at church. Her specialty was cooking, and no one ever visited the house without being fed. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, everyone enjoyed her homemade rolls, cinnamon rings, and butter rolls. Virginia also looked forward to family vacations to Vallecito Lake, Colorado and church trips to Glorieta outside of Santa Fe, NM. Virginia loved the members of Valley View Baptist Church in Midland where Robert has served as Pastor since 1987. Virginia loved her family and was very supportive. Over the years she attended both Warren and Rusty's basketball games and always tried to attend her grand kid's activities as much as possible. She loved Robert and spoiled him rotten over the last 56 years. She was extremely unselfish and supported him any way possible. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She accepted Christ after hearing Billy Graham preach a Crusade in Ft. Worth, TX. She was a woman of prayer and of faith and kept that faith until the very end of her life. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Robert Frazier, of Midland; two sons Warren Frazier, wife Elda, of Midland and Rusty Frazier, wife Mysti of Midland; four grandchildren, Jason Frazier, wife Leslie, of Clyde, TX, Jordan Frazier of Midland, Erica Thompson, husband Kyle, of Kailua, HI, and Jaci Frazier of Denton, TX; two great grandchildren, Amber Moore of Clyde and Lilly Ann Thompson of Kailua, HI;. one sister, Caroline Woolridge of Ft. Worth, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Beatrice Webb; brothers, Jimmy and Edmund Webb; sister, Faye Casteel; and granddaughter Jena Frazier. Pallbearers will be Johnny Bunsen, Leroy Cagle, Bobby Calloway, Max McClain, Pat Murphree, Ruben Sifuentes, Billy Steward, and John B Steward. Honorary pallbearers will be James Cunningham, Phil Glover, Robert Hilger, Mark Hughes, Mark Murray, Nub Rodgers, and Waylon Woods. The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to nurses and employees of Ashton Medical Lodge and Home Hospice of Midland for your care and compassion for Virginia and the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to Home Hospice Midland. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

