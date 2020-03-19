Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Kulbeth "Gin" Black. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Virginia "Gin" Kulbeth Black, 77, of Keller, left her earthly home on March 9, 2020. She was born in Wilmar, Arkansas on March 13, 1942 to Lucille and Woodrow Kulbeth and moved to the Midland/Odessa area in 1950, and then to Keller, Texas in 2013. Gin worked for D.L. Dorland, an independent oil producer, for 45 years in Midland, until his death, and then worked for Senator Teel Bivens and Senator Kel Seliger from 2001 until she retired in 2012. She was very active in the Odessa community, serving on the boards of Safe Place, Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, Crystal Ball Foundation, Ellen Noel Art Museum, Presidential Museum and donated her time to other charitable organizations by serving on various committees. Gin was known for her genuine love of people, bright happy smile, and for always being there for anyone in need. You could always depend on her word if she committed to anything. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert E. Black, Jr.; father, Woodrow Kulbeth; mother, Lucille Knight Kaundart; and precious sister, Peggy Golden. She is survived by her son, Jason Hicks and his children Dalton and Kaylee; daughter, Jennifer Hicks Bates, her husband Treb, and their son Mason; sister, Patsy Bostwick and her children, Craig Bostwick and Dana Foley; sister, Judy Martin and her husband C.D. (Bud) and daughter Jennifer Turney; brother Larry Kulbeth and his wife Cheryl and their children Cameron and Carson; brother Jack Kulbeth and his wife Kathy. Celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date in the DFW area. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Gin's name to Meals on Wheels or .

