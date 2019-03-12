Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee Walters. View Sign

Virginia Lee Walters 88 died at her home on March 9. Services will be held at St. Paul United Methodist on Wednesday March 13 at 10:00. Virginia was born January 20 1931 to Pitts and Louise Anderson in Winnsboro. She was raised in Winnsboro where she married H.M. Walters in 1949. They moved to Midland in 1952. He died last September and they were married for 69 years. She was a charter member of St. Paul United Methodist and attended the Golden Friendship class. She was a past president and lifetime member of the Methodist Women. She plotted logs for Texaco, was an orthodontist assistant,worked in the District Clerk's office in Child Support, and worked for CCA Communications. She is survived by her children Kathy Sanders and Mike Walters of Midland and Laura Fields of Lenorah 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

