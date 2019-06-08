Virginia Louise Frazier, 85, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Robert Frazier; two sons, Rusty and Warren Frazier; and sister, Caroline Woolridge.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 8, 2019