Virginia Louise Frazier

Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX
79710
(432)-550-5800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Virginia Louise Frazier, 85, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Robert Frazier; two sons, Rusty and Warren Frazier; and sister, Caroline Woolridge.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019
