Vivian Clarke Guinan, formerly of Midland, passed away in Lubbock on April 6th. She was 92. Vivian was born October 8th, 1927, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to John Wilbur and Ruth Foley Clarke. She graduated from Pawnee City High School and attended The University of Nebraska, in Lincoln, NE, where she met the love of her life, Mark Allen Guinan, whom she married on June 11th 1947. Vivian and Mark, an exploration geologist, lived in Casper, WY and Durango, CO before moving to Midland in 1962, but always thought of Midland as home. Vivian was a member of PEO, Chapter D.D., and a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She was an LVN and worked for Dr. Reed Collins, M.D. and Dr. Stephen L. Wiesenfeld, M.D. Vivian also performed as a piano accompanist for a great many middle and high school students in UIL solo and ensemble contests. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mark Allen Guinan, Sr., and is survived by three children, Mark (Lindsey) Guinan, Jr. of Hornell, NY, Gina (Gary) Guinan of Collingdale, PA, and Nick (Paula) Guinan of Lubbock, as well four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her children plan a private memorial service at a later date. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

