Vondell Brinson, 79, of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Midland. Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel with Chad Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home in Andrews. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation and service details, and family pictures and video. Vondell was born on January 2, 1940 at Rising Star, Texas to J.R. and Jerry Monsey Brinson. They moved to Andrews where Vondell started the first grade. She graduated from Andrews High School in 1958. Vondell attended San Angelo Junior College and Sul Ross University, where she received her master's in education in 1985. She taught school in Odessa and Andrews, Texas for nearly 40 years and was a substitute teacher in Midland after she moved there from Andrews. Vondell was a member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators. She also belonged to the Midland Association of Retired School Personnel and Retired Teachers Association in Midland and had been very active with the Special Olympics and Teachers Special Education at Andrews. Vondell had grace, class, love and style that she made all her own. Every life she touched felt this from her wrapped in love. Family and her two precious grandkids were her greatest love. Vondell was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a son Brinson Hammond and wife Mary of Midland, Texas, a sister Wanda Short and husband John of Snyder, Texas, two grandchildren, Ashlyn Hammond and Seger Hammond, a niece, Vanessa Murray and husband Jackie and family, Kyle Short and wife Lisa and family. Memorials can be made to the , , and Special Olympics.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019