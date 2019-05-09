W.A. 'Bird' Miles, age 91, of Midland, Texas, passed away on May 7th, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, Midland, TX 79701. Burial will follow at Loraine Cemetery in Loraine, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gracie Miles and son, Billy Miles. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 9, 2019