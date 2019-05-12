Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W.A. (Bird) Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

W.A. (Bird) Miles, age 91, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Midland, Texas on May 7, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1927 in Loraine, Texas to his parents, A.R. (Mockingbird) Miles and Vera Peterson. After graduating high school, Bird began ranching with his dad and went on to join the Navy in 1945. He served at the 14th Naval District in Pearl Harbor and sailed the South Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1947. He returned to his roots in farming and ranching until the drought in 1950, which led him to working in the oil field, where he stayed until 1990. He was preceded in death by his parents and two stepsons, Jackie and Gary Gough. He married his loving wife, Gracie, on June 8th, 1974 and she remained by his side until he passed from this life to the next. He is survived by his loyal wife Gracie, his devoted son, Billy, and daughter-in-law Shirley. His greatest love in life was his family and he left nothing but fond memories with his other survivors, grandchildren, Vanessa Miles, Matthew Miles and wife Chelsi; great grandchildren, Briley, Brayson, and Bayli; stepchildren, Billy Gough, Donnie Gough, Charlotte Locke, and their children. He will be remembered as the same man described in the self-written obituary we found tucked away - as an old fashioned guy who liked plain and simple things, who loved to fish and could tell you stories from 60 years ago like it was just yesterday. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13th at 9:00 a.m. at the Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, Midland, TX 79701. Burial will follow at the cemetery in Loraine, TX at 2:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12th at the funeral home, and again Monday morning for the service. The Miles family would like to extend our gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers received and would like to send our love to Bird and tell him it's ok to go - we know he will be watching over all of us.

