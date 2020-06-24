Wallace "Tremaine" Howell, age 38 of Midland, TX passed away on June 15, 2020. Public visitation will be Thursday June 25th, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his parents Wallace and Mary Howell, his children Precious Waites, Tymodreius Howell, Tramaile Howell, Sharmaine Howell and Trenice Howell, four brothers, two sisters, two grandchildren and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store