Wallace "Tremaine" Howell's story starts on December 4, 1981, the oldest child to Wallace and Mary Howell. He was born and raised in Midland, TX and attended Lee High School and Midland College. He became a member of Faith Temple COGIC at an early age, where the Superintendent W. C. Kenan is the pastor. Tremaine touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity and maintained his trademark sense of humor. He was a lifelong sports fan; watching as well as playing! Tremaine was a plumber by trade, and he loved working with his hands building and restoring projects on the family farm. He was a problem solver who often took on difficult tasks at work and around the house. He was a wonderful young man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herman Wortham and Mary L. Wortham and his paternal grandparents L. D. Howell, Sr. and Eula Mae Howell. Tremaine will forever be remembered by his siblings, four brothers; Marcus McMaryion, Jeffrey McMaryion, Bashir Jordan, Jamal Howell and two sisters; Tammi Howell Cornish and Patricia McMaryion, all residing in Midland. He leaves behind five beloved children who will cherish his memory; Precious Waites, Tymodreius Howell, Tramaile Howell, Sharmaine Howell and Trenice Howell and two treasured grandchildren; Key'ilee Waites and Zymodreius Howell. He is also survived by his fiance, Catherine Brown along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who were blessed to know him. Tremaine will always be remembered by his aunt, Regina Wortham, whom he had a wonderful bond and relationship. Due to the COVID-19 impact, funeral service will be private and limited to immediate family and close friends. Public visitation will be observed for friends, co-workers and associates, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX 79701. A private graveside service celebrating his life is planned for Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am, Serenity Memorial Garden, 6800 S. State Highway 349, Midland, Texas 79706. During this time of bereavement, your prayers, words and deeds, like the memory of our beloved son, brother and dad shall always be cherished. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home. Note: Due to COVID-19, we will be practicing social distancing and masks are mandatory.



