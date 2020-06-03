Walter E. "Dub" Brown, 67 of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1952 in Lindsay, Oklahoma to Walter W. and Ada Lee Brown. He is survived by his wife LeeAnn Brown; daughter Danielle and her husband Jr. Olivas of Midland, Texas; son Shane Brown and wife Lisa of Odessa, Texas; grandchildren, Kylee Olivas, Shelby Olivas and Aaron Smith and wife Mitzy of Midland, Texas, Brazos and husband Evan Gonzales of Odessa, Texas; Brady Smith of Lubbock, Texas; 5 great grandchildren; sister Sherry and husband Tommy Weaver of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother Randy Brown of Lindsay, Oklahoma; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter W. and Ada Lee Brown; niece Natalie Weaver Whitezell; and nephew Jonathon Rambo Brown. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He graduated from Lovington High School in 1970. In 1971 he married his high school sweetheart LeeAnn Dallas. He worked as a Lineman Foreman for Dixie Electric in Hobbs, New Mexico for 13 years. He then spent the rest of his career working in the landscaping business in Lovington, New Mexico and Midland, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and just about anything to do with the outdoors, but he enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball more than anything in life. A memorial service is planned for Friday June 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring Street in Midland at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 3, 2020.