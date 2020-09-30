Walter Henry Myers, of Odessa, passed away September 27, 2020, at home, from Alzheimer's related complications. He was born on February 9, 1940 to parents, Orville "Checkbook" and Maredyth (Rogers) Myers. Known as "Walt" amongst his family and friends, he was born, raised, and lived most of his life in Odessa, Texas. He attended Austin Elementary, Crockett Junior High, and Odessa High School graduating in the class of 1958. Upon graduation he attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a scholarship member of the Track and Field team. While at OU, the Sooners Track team went on to win the Big 8 Conference Championship in Track and Field in 1960 (Indoor), 1961 (outdoor), and 1962 (outdoor). In 1962, in addition to the team conference championship, Walt was the Conference Champion himself in the Discus. All four of his children would follow in his footsteps and throw the Discus at the high school and/or college level. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1962, receiving a degree in Petroleum Land Management. This was the very first graduating class of this degree anywhere in the nation. Upon graduation, Walt returned home to the Permian Basin, where he began his career. Walter served in the U. S. Army Reserves between 1963-1968, in a Tank Company stationed out of Ft. Hood, Texas. While working at Shell, he met the love of his life, Rosemarie. They married on November 18, 1972 and raised four children together. In later years, Walt went on to work for Hunt Energy, Coquina Oil, and Dowling Petroleum, where he was Vice President, then worked with longtime friend, Ted Stewart, at his company, Capitan Enterprises, before going on to form Myers Oil Company with his sons, Kevin and Eric. Known as the "Kahuna" by his closest friends, Walt was a dedicated family man and hard worker, who could always be counted on to help his family or friend in any way necessary. His sense of humor and brilliant smile will be missed by all. Walter is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemarie (Strickland) Myers; son Kevin and wife Brenda; son Eric; son Jason and his wife Ami, grandchildren Jude, Bryli, and Jacob; daughter Cherise and her husband Kevin Binkley, grandchildren Cheyenne, Scarlet, and Ava; and brother William Mart Myers. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with James A. Goodgame officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Heart Association
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.
.