Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Wana Milam Clark, age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Wana was born to Jack Pearlie Milam and Pearl Phillips, on January 6, 1931, in Quinton, Oklahoma. She was one of seven siblings: Ava, Pat, Bill, Bert, Wayne (twin) and Ruth. Wana was a long time resident of Jal, New Mexico, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Midland, Texas. She loved to bake; she often made cookies for family and friends. She loved her garden of beautiful flowers. Wana was also a strong proponent of education; she ensured that her children and grandchildren were given the opportunity. Lastly, she loved to travel. Incorporating her career as a Dental Hygienist and traveling, she traveled the world to educate others. Europe being her favorite, as she visited her friends in Switzerland. Wana is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Sidney Thomas (Tom) Clark, and daughter Leah Beth Brothers-Grice. She is survived by her son Jon Franklin and wife Lorraine of Midland, Texas; daughter Wana Lynn Short of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; grandchildren: Erik Cooper, Jason Brothers, Jarod Brothers, Antoinette Candelaria, Stephanie Cortez, Laura Berryhill, Charley Short, and great grandchildren. Wana opted to dontate her remains to the Texas Tech Health Science Center, hoping to help others. She loved her family and many friends. She will be dearly missed. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

