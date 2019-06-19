Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Allen Brown. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Wanda Brown, recently of Bedford, TX and a longtime resident of Midland, TX, passed away June 14 at the age of 86. Wanda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and leaves behind an extended family and many former colleagues and friends who benefited from her love and wisdom. Born on Feb 22, 1933 in Rotan, Texas to Arnold and Dollie (Schick) Allen, Wanda was the fourth of six children. Wanda married Lee Albert (Pete) Brown in 1956 and together they raised a family and started an accounting service which eventually became a part of Southwest Royalties. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Pete, brothers Barry, Eugene, and Gordon Allen, and sister Gail Rape. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Scarbrough of Midland, children Bonnie Brown of Santa Fe, NM, Joni Reeves (husband Calvin) of Keller, TX, Ami Bell (husband Robert) of St. Louis, MO, and Todd Brown of Dallas. Wanda also leaves behind four grandchildren that she adored and who loved her; Connor Reeves of Boulder, CO, Schaeffer Bell and Natalie Bell both of St. Louis, and Allison Reeves of Keller. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with services at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Both visitation and services will be held at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Highway in Midland, TX.

