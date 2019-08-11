Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Anderson "June" Lawson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Wanda "June" Anderson Lawson of Midland, Texas, peacefully passed into heaven on August 9, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born March 30, 1925 in Eastland, Texas to Edgar Ross and Bessie Lee Anderson. June met the love of her life while visiting a friend at the University of Texas. After a short courtship, June and Royce Lawson married August 28, 1946. While Royce was employed with Humble Oil and Refining Company they lived in the Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, West Texas and New Mexico, finally moving to Midland in 1963. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The most important things in her life were God and her family. June was a bright light to everyone that knew her and will be remembered for her sweet disposition and quick humor. She was a member of North "A" Church of Christ. June was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Royce, and her son Kyle. She is survived by her two grandsons, Andrew H. and Travis R, and great-grandson Kent, all of Midland. The family will always be grateful to Virginia Berlanga and Tavita Mendoza for their loving care and devotion to June. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

