Wanda Ann Enis, 87 of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Wanda was born on February 24, 1932 in Oscar, Oklahoma to D.V. Stone and Sadie Engledow. She was one of ten children. She graduated from Nocona High School. Wanda worked as a bank teller in Abilene until she met and married Bill Enis. They had three children. They spent many special moments at their lake house on Possum Kingdom Lake with their family. She was a big football fan and favored the Cowboys, Texas Tech, and the Oklahoma Sooners. Her hobbies were needlepointing Christmas stockings for her family. Wanda enjoyed being around people and her greatest asset was her smile! She is survived by her three children, Renee Runkel and husband Kevin, Deric Enis and wife Becca, and Kelli Tapley and husband Quinn; three grandchildren, Amy Smith, KayDee Runkel, and Emily Enis; two great grandchildren, Austin and Mason Smith. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Enis; parents; three brothers and four sisters. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the kind caretakers at Legacy Ranch (especially Peggy for all those verses of My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean) and to Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the 4400 N Big Spring St C32, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at

