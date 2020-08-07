On Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 9: 25 am Wanda B. Ramirez went to be with our Lord in heaven. Born in Midland, Tx on July 12,1952 to Grace and Tommy Balles of El Paso, Texas She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who loved Tejano music, and classic movies. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had the biggest heart and always helped anyone in need. If you were around her, you knew you were going to smile or laugh. Surviving are her Sister, Priscilla Rodriguez. Husband, Ruben Olgin Ramirez. Daughter, Jennifer M. Ramirez and her husband Thomas S. Rodriguez. Son, Ruben jr. Ramirez. Three grandchildren, Anthony Hernandez, Avery Rodriguez and Ava Rodriguez. Many nieces and nephews and cousins. All whom loved her deeply and will never forget her smile, humor, unconditional love and caring for them. Not a day will go by that we wont think of you Mom. She is preceded in death by her Mother Grace A. Balles and her two brothers Ricky Balles and Tony Balles. Viewing and Rosary will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.. Rosary starting at 7 pm both at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home. Services are under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com