Wanda Campbell, 92, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. There will be a private graveside service held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Chapel in Midland. Flowers can be sent to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. She is survived by her son, Craig Campbell; three daughters, Carole Betton; Cathy Hoelscher; and Cici Campbell.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019