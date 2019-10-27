Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Campbell. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First United Methodist Chapel Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Wanda Campbell, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 surrounded by family in her home. There will be a private graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Chapel in Midland. Wanda was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on June 2nd, 1927. She attended Will Rogers High School where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Roy E. Campbell. Roy enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school while Wanda attended the University of Tulsa where she studied Art. The couple was married on June 11th, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shortly after marrying, Roy and Wanda moved to Houston, Texas where Roy studied Engineering at Rice University. Upon graduation, they moved to West Texas and Roy began his career working for Standard Oil of Indiana. In 1952 the couple permanently moved to Midland, Texas where they raised their family. Wanda was known for her generosity and love of helping others. Education was paramount to her and she offered academic scholarships to many deserving students over the years. Wanda loved Midland and was proud to support multiple local organizations. She also served as a founding board member for the Lee Youth Center. While she found joy in giving back, she never wanted to be in the spotlight. In addition to being a local philanthropist, Wanda was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During the most active years, she was involved in countless activities with four children ranging in ages from 7 to 19. Wanda was always eager to transport her children to golf, swimming, and tennis tournaments. She also proudly served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. One of her favorite things to do was plan family trips with all her children and grandchildren. She was the best 'travel agent' for their two big trips a year- one in the summer to the beach and one in the winter to ski. She was best known for her cooking, especially her famous 'Grandmother's Apple Pie'. Wanda was also a devoted friend and loved playing a weekly game of bridge with her bridge group for over 40 years. She was always joyful, energetic, and the best hostess, even in her final days. Wanda is survived by her son, Craig A. Campbell; three daughters, Carole Betton and husband, Steve; Cathy Hoelscher and husband, Keith; and Cici Campbell; grandchildren, Lance Campbell; Shelley Duffin and husband, Matt; Kevin Hoelscher and husband, Fino; Scott Betton and wife, Kristen; Kyle Hoelscher and wife, Erin; Corey Hoelscher and wife, Jing; and 'honorary' grandson, Marcel Campos and wife, Bethany; and 14 great-grandchildren. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy E. Campbell and grandson, Alex Campbell. A very special thank you to our angel caregivers: Tommy, Sara, Marie, and Sabrina, as well as the incredible Hospice of Midland team. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to the following organizations: Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701. Chris Davidson Opportunity Park, Bush Tennis Center, 5700 Briarwood, Midland, TX 79707 Centers, 3701 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Midland Memorial Hospital, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to

