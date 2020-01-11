Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Durelle Franklin. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Wanda Durelle Franklin, 86, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Wanda was born on January 25, 1933 to Bernice and Clarence Melson in Elwood, TX. Wanda worked in Midland for over 51 years with her last 26 years at Loretta's Answering Service. Although she loved her job, her greatest enjoyment came from the people she encountered, the friendships she formed and the family she served and loved dearly. Her entire life was devoted to the love for her husband, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but her greatest love was for the Lord! There is no doubt God truly told this woman "well done good and faithful servant" when she went home to him on Wednesday. She was a member of West Kentucky Baptist Church where she faithfully attended for over 40 yrs. She is survived by brother, Joe Melson, sister, Katie Bethel (Jimmy) and brother-in-law, Paul Woolsey; daughters, Janie Caldwell (Jim), Letha Reynolds (Larry) and Nancy Pendleton (Danny); grandchildren, Kyle Carpenter, Craig Reynolds (Jennifer), Jennifer Pender (Daniel), Michael Caldwell, Sallie Seabaugh (Jeremy) and Katie Porter (Jacob); 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband L.A. Franklin, her brothers Kenneth Melson and Dennis Melson and her sister Pat Woolsey. Pallbearers will be Kyle Carpenter, Craig Reynolds, Daniel Pender, Danny Pendleton, Blake Bethel and Jerry Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Melson, DeWayne Byerly and Charles Plunk. Thanks to the staff at Midland Medical Lodge for their great care. The family suggests donations be made to West Kentucky Baptist Church, 1507 W Kentucky Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, Hospice Midland 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, or the , 4400 N Big Spring Street, Suite C-32, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

