Wanda Jean Wessels Howell of Midland passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Wanda was born in Runnels County Texas, in a little house in the country. On January 3, 1936. She married William (Bill) Juel Howell on Saturday, June 28, 1958, in Winters, Texas at Saint John's Lutheran Church. Wanda and Bill were Charter members of Hope Lutheran Church for several years in Midland and later joined Midland Lutheran Church. Wanda loved camping, playing board games, card games, and dominoes. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Juel Howell, who passed away on Friday, March 20, 2009, in Midland, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Rowell, and husband, Michael, of Midland; sons, William Jay Howell and Douglas Howell both of Midland; four grandchildren, Regina Rowell Moore and husband, Stephen, of San Antonio, Tiffany Rowell Magallanez Ortiz of Midland and Sean Rowell of Dumas, Texas. McKenzie Howell of Pueblo, Colorado; and four great-grandchildren, Lauren Moore of San Antonio and Adrian "A. J." Magallanez of Midland and Aiden Ortiz of Odessa, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials made on Wanda's behalf, be made to Midland Lutheran Church, 2705 W. Michigan Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 14, 2020.