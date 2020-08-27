1/1
Wanda L. Collier
Wanda L. Collier went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020. She was 87 years old. Wanda was a graduate of Angelo State University and retired from Atmos Energy in Midland, Texas where she lived most of her life. She married Don Collier in 1955 and together they spent the majority of their time including youth rodeo with their sons. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Wanda will be best remembered for her love and humor towards anyone she met. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Belle & Loy Mashburn, and husband, Don Collier. She leaves behind two sons, Mike Collier of Stephenville; Jason Collier and wife Dawn of Midland; granddaughter, Amber Collier of Midland; niece, Delane Abbott and husband Craig of Strawn, Texas and their children, Johny, Cole, & Shelly. The viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
