Wanda Lee Kinsolving, 87, of Midland, passed from this life on August 25, 2020 in Midland. She was born to the late James and Beaulah Clark in Sikeston, MO on September 3, 1932. Wanda is survived by her children, Mark L. Kinsolving, Julie L. Kinsolving, Perry G. Kinsolving , Shawna L. Whitt and five grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store